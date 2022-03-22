In meetings with Michel Aoun, Vatican stressed need for talks with Iran and Hezbollah

SHAFAQNA- “Several important issues were on the agenda of Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s meetings in the Vatican, some of which were held away from the eyes of the media and others were announced yesterday, but their details have not been revealed yet,” Al-Akhbar wrote.

In a meeting with Pope Francis yesterday, Michel Aoun received his emphasis on “maintaining the presence of Christians in the East and living together in Lebanon.” Also in the meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican’s Secretary of State, which was held with the presence of Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, he stressed on the importance of the overall role of Christians in the Arab world and the world.

According to Al-Akhbar, the Lebanese president and Vatican officials held an in-depth discussion on the issue of Eastern Christians and their roots in the region, especially after a wave of their displacement over the past two decades, and both sides stressed that the protection of Christians is not achieved by isolating themselves or by foreign intervention.

According to the report, Pope Francis stressed that “Lebanon, both Christians and Muslims, should not abandon the values ​​of respectful originality” and that what applies to Lebanon applies to all Christians in the East.

In the context of these calls for dialogue, Al-Akhbar sources stressed that the Vatican’s position is “highly advanced” and includes the need for in-depth talks with Hezbollah, and despite acknowledging disagreements over Hezbollah weapons, Vatican, contrary to those who see Hezbollah as the Iranian side, believes that the weapon is in the hands of a Lebanese group that forms part of the Lebanon, so the talks on this issue should be an internal dialogue, not a dialogue with foreign forces.

The same sources point out that the Vatican, through reliable means, has informed the Lebanese Maronite Bishop Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi that the talks on relations with Hezbollah should be based on the rule of “reconnection” and that “the severance of relations is not desirable even in the presence of disagreement”

In this regard, the officials noted that the Vatican does not support any international pressure to disrupt the region and supports the establishment of talks with Iran as a country, taking into account the interests of countries and their status and stability.

Source: Al-Akhbar