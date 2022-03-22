India: Female Muslim activist recounts two ‘painful’ years in jail

SHAFAQNA-Female Muslim activist, was arrested along with dozens of other Muslims in February 2020 during mass protests against a controversial citizenship law passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government in December 2019.

When Ishrat Jahan , a 31-year-old activist walked out of a prison in the Indian capital last week, she was hugged by her sister and they burst into tears as relatives gathered around to welcome her back home after more than two years of imprisonment.

“I missed my family a lot. This separation was very difficult for me,” she told Al Jazeera a week after her release from jail.

