Amnesty International urges Egypt to release retired journalist

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International, called on the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, to release the retired journalist, Tawfik Ghanem, who has been detained since May 2021.

“Free 66 year-old journalist Tawfik Ghanem NOW,” Amnesty said on Twitter, noting that he had spent “300 days unjustly behind bars for his media work.”

The rights organisation pointed out that Ghanem was denied “adequate healthcare for his multiple health problems”, adding that he was held in “horrid conditions”.

Ghanem was arrested on 21 May 2021 by the Egyptian security forces after they had raided his home in the west of the capital city of Cairo. He was later placed in pre-trial detention by the state security prosecution for “belonging to a terrorist group”.

His detention was renewed several times, the last of which was on 19 March, when a court extended his confinement for 45 days.

Source : middleeastmonitor