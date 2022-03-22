Mashhad: Holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) hosts first Norouz pilgrims after two years

As decent hospitality was one of the greatest ethos of Imam Reza (AS), officials of Imam Reza holy shrine have planned various cultural and religious programs for millions of arriving pilgrims who had come to start their New Year in the vicinity of Imam Reza (AS).

Diligent servants of Imam Reza holy shrine brought happiness and smell of celebrations for all Iranian and foreign visitors and pilgrims by hoisting colorful flags and beautiful flower arrangements in all courtyards and porticos of the holy shrine.

The special joyful program of the moment of the New Year was kicked off by drum playing ceremony at 07:02 pm local time. The drum playing is a traditional and ancient ceremony which is conducted on special occasions of the year including Norouz.

The holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) had also embarked on some arrangements such as increasing number of servants and putting up numerous information banners to meet the demands of incoming pilgrims. Special cultural and religious sermons, speeches, meetings were among other programs of the first minutes of the Persian New Year.

After two years of corona-related restrictions, Iranian and foreign pilgrims are allowed to visit Imam Reza holy shrine in Mashhad on condition of being fully vaccinated.

Source: Globe Razavi