March 22, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Singapore seeks to open embassy in occupied territories

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Singapore will open its embassy soon after about six months of contacts with us.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry statement came after Singapore’s foreign minister said his country would soon open a representative office in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to strengthen ties with the Palestinian Authority.

“Singapore’s decision to open an embassy reflects the good and special relations between the two sides since 1965,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said during a meeting with Singapore’s foreign minister.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met on Monday with Palestinian Authority officials, particularly Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

Source:Asharq AL-awsat

 

