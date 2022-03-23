Saudi Arabia welcomes Lebanese PM’s remarks to normalize relations

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed remarks by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati that his government was committed to restoring normal relations between Lebanon and the GCC countries.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “We welcome the positive points made in the remarks of the Lebanese Prime Minister, and we hope that this will contribute to restoring Lebanon’s role and position in the Arab and international arena.”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry stressed Riyadh’s desire for Lebanon to be filled with security and peace, and for the people of the brotherly Lebanese country to enjoy stability and security in their homeland, as well as growth and prosperity.

Najib Mikati said on Monday that he reiterated the Lebanese government’s commitment to take the necessary and desirable measures to strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries.

Relations between Beirut and Riyadh have soured following remarks by former Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi about the Saudi-led Arab League war against Yemen.

Lebanon’s economic situation is deteriorating these days, to the point where, according to international aid agencies, 50 percent of Lebanese say they do not have enough food to eat.

Numerous reports indicate that grocery shopping is limited to a few basic items, and many people are forced to forgo certain meals.

Lebanon has long been without money due to government inefficiency, and the country’s economic situation has reduced the value of the Lebanese pound by 90%, and the devaluation of money has stopped fuel imports for the country’s two power plants, and the continuation of this cycle has now plunged Lebanon into a global blackout.

Lebanon’s electricity sector costs about $ 2 billion a year to support itself, which the government no longer has, and has even cut fuel subsidies to citizens.

In the absence of fuel, delivering food to stores is either impossible or costly, which has pushed food prices to unprecedented levels.

The fuel crisis has also crippled many aspects of public life, and hospitals fear for the safety of their patients.

Source: Arabic RT