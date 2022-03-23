Turkey & Saudi Arabia agree to improve ties

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said he held constructive talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart and both countries agree to improve ties. Çavuşoğlu made the remarks following a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Pakistan’s Islamabad ahead of a Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference.

Discussions with Saudi foreign minister had been very helpful and would help in normalising ties, Çavuşoğlu said. “We held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. We will work together to further develop our bilateral relations,” he tweeted.

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh have been strained since the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar in 2017 and the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

Source: ahvalnews