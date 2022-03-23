Ukraine: 100,000 civilians trapped in Mariupol without food or water according to Chief Prosecutor

SHAFAQNA- Ukraine’s president said that Russian siege of strategic port city has left residents without food, water and medicines. He added talks between Kyiv and Moscow are confrontational, but moving forward.

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor says Russia’s siege of Mariupol amounts to “genocide”, with at least 100,000 civilians trapped in the port city without food or water.

Kremlin’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia would only use nuclear weapons in case of an “existential threat”. He also insists that the war is going according to plan, despite reports the Russian offensive in Ukraine has stalled.

Source: aljazeera