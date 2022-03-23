March 23, 2022 | 6:38 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Ukraine: 100,000 civilians trapped in Mariupol without food or water according to Chief Prosecutor

0
civilians trapped in Mariupol

SHAFAQNA- Ukraine’s president said that Russian siege of strategic port city has left residents without food, water and medicines. He added talks between Kyiv and Moscow are confrontational, but moving forward.

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor says Russia’s siege of Mariupol amounts to “genocide”, with at least 100,000 civilians trapped in the port city without food or water.

Kremlin’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia would only use nuclear weapons in case of an “existential threat”. He also insists that the war is going according to plan, despite reports the Russian offensive in Ukraine has stalled.

Source: aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

POPE FRANCIS: THOSE WHO WAGE WAR FORGET HUMANITY

UKRAINE WAR: UN’S AID CHIEF URGES SAFE PASSAGE FOR CIVILIANS

PUTIN: SANCTIONS WILL REBOUND ON WEST

WAR IN UKRAINE AT TURNING POINT

CONVOY OF CIVILIAN CARS LEAVES MARIUPOL

Related posts

Time is running out to save Ukraine’s children

asadian

Russia’s demand for Mariupol surrender rejected

asadian

Pope calls for an end to massacre in Ukraine

asadian

UN: Nearly 10 million people displaced by war in Ukraine

asadian

Ukrainian President calls for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow

asadian

Iranian MP: West wants to prolong Ukraine War

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.