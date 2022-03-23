March 23, 2022 | 7:49 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iran FM: We are close to a Nuclear Deal more than any other time

0
Nuclear Deal

SHAFAQNA:“We are close to a  Nuclear Deal more than any other time”,Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said .

Amirabdollahian, who is on a visit to Damascus, made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

The foreign minister said that Iran has offered its latest proposals to the Americans for achieving a deal via EU coordinator and has made it clear that the country will not cross its redlines.

He noted that if the American side acts realistically, Iran is ready to finalize a deal in Vienna with participation of foreign ministers.

Source : IRNA 

