March 23, 2022 | 8:28 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Tunisia urges Muslim countries to stop Israeli crimes

SHAFAQNA- Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi called for an end to the increasing crimes of the Israel in the occupied territories.

Addressing the 48th ordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the minister called on member states to fulfill their duty with regards to Palestine and stop violations of the Palestinian people’s rights, according to Al-Alam.

Speaking on behalf of the Arab group, Jerandi noted that OIC members should together address the new threats and challenges imposed by changes taking place internationally.

He pointed to the need to control the influence of these changes on the peace and security of the world, especially in the Arab region.

The minister noted that the OIC should take a common position on ongoing international and regional issues, adding that it is necessary to take joint steps for dealing with terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crimes as well as their results including irregular migration and human trafficking.

Jerandi also called for establishing economic and development partnerships with the support of Arab and Islamic financial institutions in order to address the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Pointing to the importance of enhancing trade among Islamic countries, the minister said such a move can lead to gaining food security and developing the pharmaceutical industry.

Source: IQNA

