Iran says US must prove goodwill in practice

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the US claims to be eager to resolve issues and reach an agreement with Iran while it must prove goodwill in practice.

Amirabdollahian, who is on a visit to Damascus, made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of bilateral importance and regional developments as well.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that a new chapter has begun in economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Syria.

He said that Iran welcomes regional countries normalizing relations with Syria, noting that Iran is opposed to any war in the region and favors a peaceful settlement to crises through dialogue.

He also touched upon the ongoing developments in Ukraine and said that Iran is both opposed to war and sanction. Amirabdollahian said that the issue in Ukraine has a political solution.

Source : IRNA