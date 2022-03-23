At least 977 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of war: UN

SHAFAQNA-At least 977 civilians have been killed and 1,594 injured since Russia began its attack on in Ukraine last month, according to UN estimates.

More than 3.62 million people have fled to neighboring countries, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.

Refugees have crossed the border for mostly three neighboring countries, according to data by the UN refugee agency.

More than 2.14 million have gone to Poland, 555,021 to Romania and 371,104 to Moldova, said the UNHCR.

An additional 113,000 moved to Russia from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions between Feb. 21 – 23, it added.

Almost 6.48 million are displaced in Ukraine as a result of the war, according to a study by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted between March 9 – 16.

These people are among the nearly 10 million that have been forcibly displaced in Ukraine and beyond the country’s borders in neighboring countries, said the IOM.

Source : aa