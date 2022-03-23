Ali Asghar Zargar: World system moves towards “multipolarity”/ A “pervasive war” is possible by a calculation error/ Best policy for Iran is “Neither East nor West‎”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- In the year 1401, the world system seems to be moving towards multipolarity, meaning that other countries, including China, will inevitably become a major nuclear power, and it does not seem that the world can be ruled by a single power like the United States and it alone cannot maintain arms and security in the world. In a world that is ‏anarchial and not subject to law and order but to pure power, when diplomacy fails, they resort to military strikes and want to ignite the fires of war, and this will be dangerous and can lead to an irreversible war with a calculation error and a spark, and its end is no longer in their hands, a university professor said concerning the possible developments in the international arena.

Dr. Ali Asghar Zargar, in an interview with Shafaqna Future in response to the question that according to the events of the year 1400 and developments in the international arena in the coming year, what changes will we see at the international level, Stated: For many years, Americans thought they could be the sheriff of the world and maintain this order on their own. But China has emerged as the world’s second largest power. It seems that in the coming years, powers such as India and Brazil will also develop and be introduced as the economic or military poles of the world. In recent weeks, Russia has tried to react when it sensed that NATO was advancing on its borders.

After a long time of warnings, this reaction finally showed itself in the form of an attack on Ukraine, and Russia tried to continue to show its military power as one of the top and victorious powers in the world.

The United States intends to prolong the crisis in Ukraine

Zargar stated: Therefore, we predict what special changes will take place in the world in 1401. It seems that the United States intends to prolong the crisis and send military aid to Ukraine so that it can resist Russia. If Russia can ever take control of Ukraine, it seems that guerrilla warfare and resistance against the Russians will continue in some Ukrainian cities.

In general, the West’s policy is to busy Russia in order to weaken its military forces in Ukraine by imposing heavy costs on Russia, as it had done in Afghanistan, and do not allow Russia to emerge as another superpower and hinder Russia’s economic progress.

Source: shafaqna Persian