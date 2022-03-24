Formation of “Save the Homeland” coalition in Iraq and nomination of candidates for presidency and prime minister

SHAFAQNA- Sadrist Movement, the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), announced the formation of a new coalition in the Iraqi parliament and announced its candidates for the presidency and prime minister.

Head of the movement’s bloc Hassan al-Azari held a press conference this evening (Wednesday) with a number of leaders of the Shia faction led by Muqtada al-Sadr, the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Massoud Barzani and the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance led by “Mohammad al-Halbousi and Khamis al-Khanjar” and announced the formation of a new and joint coalition between them called “Save the Homeland” and named it as the largest faction in the current term of the House of Representatives.

Al-Azari further stressed that they will continue on their way to forming a national majority government in Iraq and carrying out reforms, stating that “Rebar Ahmed Khalid” from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and “Seyyed Mohammad Jafar Sadr” from the Sadr faction, respectively are the candidates of “Save the Homeland Coalition” for the presidency and the prime minister of this country.

It is worth mentioning that Rebar Ahmed Khalid was born in 1968 and belongs to the Kurdish family “Barzani”, who is currently in charge of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kurdistan Region, while Jafar Sadr was born in 1970 and belongs to the Shia family “Sadr” and is the Iraqi ambassador to Britain.

In response to the formation of the “Save of the Homeland” Coalition, Muqtada al-Sadr congratulated the Iraqi people in a message on his Twitter account announcing the largest parliamentary faction and introducing candidates for the presidency and prime minister.

In his Twitter message, the leader of the Sadr movement, while describing the move as a unique and important achievement to save Iraq, expressed hope that the process of forming a national majority government would be completed without any delay and that the new government would be able to improve the country’s bitter situation with a clear plan and in a timely manner to the satisfaction of the people.

In the end, Sadr warned that if the “past catastrophe” is repeated, even if by a person who is dependent on him or any other person, he will not be handcuffed because, according to him, he is with the nation to please God and his conscience and he will not give up the reforms and the authority of the homeland.

Following that, the office of the leader of the Sadr movement issued a statement, emphasizing that in separate telephone conversations with the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the leaders of the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance, congratulated each other on the formation of the “Save of the Homeland” Coalition as the largest faction in the Iraqi parliament.

Meanwhile, Rebar Ahmed Khalid, 53, who is from the Barzani family and currently in charge of the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Interior, tweeted that he was proud that he had won the trust of the “Save the Homeland” Coalition and was nominated for the presidency of Iraq, and pledged to strengthen the foundations of a modern institutional country that meets the aspirations of its citizens.

Jaafar al-Sadr, 51, a member of the Sadr Shia family who currently serves as Iraq’s ambassador to Britain, wrote in a Twitter message: “I am proud to be the candidate of a coalition that represents the country in all its aspects; Let us work together to revive the country that all my dear compatriots are looking for.”

It is worth noting that the Iraqi parliament will convene next Saturday to elect a new president, while following the election of the president, he will have to nominate the candidate of the largest faction for the post of prime minister to form the cabinet of the new government.

