Israel’s new plans to Judaize Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- Israeli regime seeks in various ways to persuade Jews to reside in settlements that are being built in the Palestinian territories, Al-Quds Al-Araby wrote.

At the same time, the Israeli regime is planning to implement new housing projects, which include the construction of thousands of housing units and the connection of settlements to each other through the construction of new tunnels and roads.

The past two weeks have seen settlement construction projects and the start of construction on some other areas of the occupied Jerusalem. The city is the scene of a serious process of Judaization, and this process will intensify next month.

The latest Israeli settlement projects have been the approval of the construction of 1,200 housing units in the Kiryat HaYovel neighborhood on the grounds of the village of Beit Mazmil in Jerusalem.

Source: Al-Quds Al- Araby