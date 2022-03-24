Western leaders meet to take more action against Russia

SHAFAQNA-Western leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday will agree to increase military aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged them to go further and repeated his call for a no-fly zone over his country, where thousands of people have been killed, millions become refugees, and cities pulverised since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed his invasion on Feb. 24.

UNICEF said on Thursday that more than half of Ukrainian children had now been driven from their homes.

