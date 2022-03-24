March 24, 2022 | 4:21 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Israel torches a mosque in West Bank

0
mosque in West Bank

SHAFAQNA- Israel torched part of a mosque in  the occupied West Bank on Thursday. The mosque was located in Zeita Jammain village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Head of the village council, Zeid Ramadan, said that a group of settlers sneaked into the village, and throw a highly flammable substance at the entrance of the local mosque, setting the carpet on fire. The settlers, Ramadan added, scrawled anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hate graffiti on the wall of a nearby house before they fled the scene.

Settlers yesterday attacked a mosque, a clinic and damaged 21 Palestinian-owned vehicles in the village of Mikhmas, northeast of Jerusalem.

Source: Wafa News Agency

Related posts

Singapore seeks to open embassy in occupied territories

asadian

Bennett suggested establishment of special NATO that includes Israel & Persian Gulf’s Arab states

asadian

Israeli newspaper claimed: Road is paved to agreement on maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel

asadian

Turkey sends high level delegation to Palestine, Israel

asadian

Rule on the destroyed Mosque?

asadian

Mahmoud Abbas: ‘One-State Solution’ and return to the resolution of 1947 are among our options

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.