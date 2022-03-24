Israel torches a mosque in West Bank

SHAFAQNA- Israel torched part of a mosque in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. The mosque was located in Zeita Jammain village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.
Head of the village council, Zeid Ramadan, said that a group of settlers sneaked into the village, and throw a highly flammable substance at the entrance of the local mosque, setting the carpet on fire. The settlers, Ramadan added, scrawled anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab hate graffiti on the wall of a nearby house before they fled the scene.
Settlers yesterday attacked a mosque, a clinic and damaged 21 Palestinian-owned vehicles in the village of Mikhmas, northeast of Jerusalem.
Source: Wafa News Agency