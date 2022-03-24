March 24, 2022 | 4:17 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iran ready to expand ties with Lebanon : Iran’s FM

0
Iran ready to expand ties with Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Iran was ready to expand economic and business cooperation with Lebanon.

Amirabdollahian told reporters on arrival in Beirut that he would have meetings with senior Lebanese officials on bilateral, regional and international issues later today.

He said that Iran and Lebanon should have more precise consultations, because many developments have taken place both in the regional and international arenas since his previous trip to Beirut.

Th foreign minister said that he has expressed Iran’s readiness to establish two 1,000-emgawatt power stations in Lebanon in his meeting with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Source : IRNA

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Lebanone: Iran’s FM attends Supreme Council of Shias meeting

Related posts

Iran says USA must prove goodwill in practice

asadian

Iran FM: We are close to a Nuclear Deal more than any other time

asadian

Iran’s FM: UK pays long-overdue debt to Iran

asadian

Iran’s FM: USA should respond to remaining issues in Vienna talks

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran supports efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis peacefully

asadian

Iranian Foreign Minister dismisses unilateralism in Vienna talks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.