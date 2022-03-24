Iran ready to expand ties with Lebanon : Iran’s FM

Amirabdollahian told reporters on arrival in Beirut that he would have meetings with senior Lebanese officials on bilateral, regional and international issues later today.

He said that Iran and Lebanon should have more precise consultations, because many developments have taken place both in the regional and international arenas since his previous trip to Beirut.

Th foreign minister said that he has expressed Iran’s readiness to establish two 1,000-emgawatt power stations in Lebanon in his meeting with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Source : IRNA