World Poetry Day: Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine gives great attention to this literary art

SHAFAQNA- Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine has given great attention to Poetry and devoted a space to it through many events.



This interest did not come out of nowhere, but rather out of a firm belief in the importance of this literary art, and striving to preserve it and work to develop and shed light on it in various fields, as it addresses the human values ​​shared by all peoples. On the twenty-first of March, the world celebrates the International Day of Poetry, as one of the forms of expression and one of the manifestations of linguistic and cultural identity, which are considered the richest possessions of humanity.Poetry was present in international competitions organized by the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine , foremost among which are international festivals such as the Al-Joud Festival for the Vertical Poem, the Maraqi Al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) competition, in addition to competitions that were part of the International Cultural Spring of Martyrdom Festival, the Spring of the Message Festival, the Fatwa Festival and others.Among the channels that expressed their interest in poetry were the establishment of forums and poetry evenings, through which many poets from inside and outside Iraq were hosted, and their throats sounded and their rhymes scattered in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).In addition, poetry has a space in most of the festivals and events held by the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine with its various specializations and affiliations.The interest was not limited to hosting poets, but also to embracing poetic talents, especially emerging ones. A number of poetry competitions were organized for school and university students, which resulted in the emergence of poetic talents that made their way to the platforms of poetic creativity.This interest did not come out of nowhere, but rather out of a firm belief in the importance of this literary art, and striving to preserve it and work to develop and shed light on it in various fields, as it addresses the human values ​​shared by all peoples. Source: Alkafeel Global Network