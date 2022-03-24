EU keeps doors open for Ukrainians

SHAFAQNA-The number of Ukrainians to take refuge in neighboring European countries has continued to rise. Many European countries have come under fire for denying refugees from the Middle East and Africa the same degree of tolerance they have shown Ukrainians.

While many Ukrainians have taken shelter in neighboring countries in Eastern Europe, others have crossed into Western Europe and the Middle East.

According to data from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 3.62 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia on Feb. 24.

