UN Investigator accuses Israel of apartheid in Palestine

SHAFAQNA-A UN special investigator accused Israel of committing the crime of apartheid in Palestine.

UN-appointed investigator, Michael Lynk, has been investigating rights abuses in the occupied Palestinian territories. He said the situation on the ground met the legal definition of apartheid set out by international law.

The system, he added, ensures Israeli domination over Palestinians.

“In the Palestinian territory that Israel has occupied since 1967, there are now five million stateless Palestinians living without rights, in an acute state of subjugation, and with no path to self-determination or a viable independent state which the international community has repeatedly promised is their right,” he wrote in an advance copy of his report.

Source : middleeastmonitor