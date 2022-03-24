France: Court revokes decision to close Al Farouk Mosque

SHAFAQNA- A local court in France has revoked the government’s decision to close Al Farouk Mosque near the city of Bordeaux.

Sefen Guez Guez, the lawyer of the Association of the Al Farouk Mosque, said that the court’s decision was a step against the “unfair” closure of mosques in recent years, Guez added that Muslims can come together in the mosque.

The Al Farouk Mosque in the Pessac district near the city of Bordeaux was closed for allegedly defending “radical Islam” and “spreading Salafist ideology.”

In August, France‘s highest constitutional authority approved a controversial “anti-separatism” law that has been criticised for singling out Muslims, striking down just two of its articles.

Source: Middle East Monitor