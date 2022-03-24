Bread prices in Yemen increased by 35% since Ukraine war

“The human cost of the war in Yemen is rising sharply as the conflict enters its eighth year, with the number of civilian deaths increasing sharply, hunger on the rise and three quarters of the population in urgent need of humanitarian support,” the UK-based international humanitarian organization Oxfam said in a statement. It added, “In Sanaa l, bread went up 35 percent over the week that fighting broke out.”

The NGO said Yemen imports 42% of its grain from Ukraine, but the Russian war on the country has disrupted the supplies of grain and cooking oil to the war-torn Arab country. Another crisis in Yemen that has been worsened by the Russia’s war on Ukraine is the fuel crisis, Oxfam said.

Source: AA