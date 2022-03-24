UN warns of 73 percent drop in water levels in Tigris & Euphrates

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations has called Iraq to participate in targeted talks with neighboring countries on water sharing, warning that the water level of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Iraq will drop to 73 percent.

“Iraq is experiencing a lack of rainfall and its impact on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers by up to 73%, rising temperatures seven times faster than global warming, and a population imbalance of up to 70% in urban areas, leading to declining agriculture,” the Regional Director of the United Nations Environment Program, Sami Dimas, told a news conference in Baghdad.

He pointed out that “environmental degradation, loss of biodiversity, exacerbation of desertification, land degradation and the recurrence of severe weather phenomena pose serious threats to humans in the region unless collective measures are taken, and we will all be risking the livelihoods of millions of people.”

On the other hand, Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Representative for Iraq invited the country to participate in purposeful talks with neighboring countries on water sharing and stressed: “The UN family in Iraq is working with the country to manage water resources and reduce its negative effects on the environment.”

Plasschaert added that declining rainfall, water shortages, soil and water salinization, inefficient resource management and population growth are all factors that have affected the country. Climate change must also be added to this issue because the active reduction of water flow from neighboring countries is another threat.

Source: Aljazeera