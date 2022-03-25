Petition by 45 countries’ university activists to UN: Punish Israel

SHAFAQNA- Seventy-one organizations and more than 200 university professors from 45 countries have signed a petition calling on the United Nations to impose sanctions on Israel.

“The International Academic Movement Against Israeli Regime and Apartheid submitted a letter to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Office of the Coordinator of the United Nations for the Peace Process in Gaza, which calls for an end to the illegal and racist actions of Israel and its punishment,” they said.

The petition was signed and delivered to the United Nations on March 21st on World Anti-Racism Day.

Seventy-one legal organizations and networks in Palestine and the Arab world and 280 academic activists from 45 countries have signed the statement in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“Israel is a regime of repression and hegemony against the Palestinian people and their rights,” it said.

Source: Arabi21