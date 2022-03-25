March 25, 2022 | 1:15 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Petition by 45 countries’ university activists to UN: Punish Israel

0

SHAFAQNA- Seventy-one organizations and more than 200 university professors from 45 countries have signed a petition calling on the United Nations to impose sanctions on Israel.

“The International Academic Movement Against Israeli Regime and Apartheid submitted a letter to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Office of the Coordinator of the United Nations for the Peace Process in Gaza, which calls for an end to the illegal and racist actions of Israel and its punishment,” they said.

The petition was signed and delivered to the United Nations on March 21st on World Anti-Racism Day.

Seventy-one legal organizations and networks in Palestine and the Arab world and 280 academic activists from 45 countries have signed the statement in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“Israel is a regime of repression and hegemony against the Palestinian people and their rights,” it said.

Source: Arabi21

Related posts

UN warns of 73 percent drop in water levels in Tigris & Euphrates

asadian

Israel’s new plans to Judaize Jerusalem

asadian

Singapore seeks to open embassy in occupied territories

asadian

Palestine: Free Ramadhan Quranic app released

asadian

Palestine: International Center for Justice calls for end to demolition of Yusufiyah Cemetery

asadian

UN: Nearly 400 civilians killed in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.