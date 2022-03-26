Can we brush our teeth during a fast. If so, how?

SHAFAQNA– The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question “I wanted to know if we can brush our teeth during a fast. If so, how?”
Question & Answer
Question: I wanted to know if we can brush our teeth during a fast. If so, how?
Related Fatwas
Question: Can a person who is fasting in the holy Month of Ramadhan serve food to non-Muslims?
Question: According to some jurists, a person who intentionally invalidates his fast during the Month of Ramadhan by committing a sin has to pay all three kinds of penalty [that is, fasting for sixty days, feeding sixty poor people, and free a slave]. What should a person therefor do during our time when freeing a slave is impossible since there are virtually no slaves?
Question: Is it necessary to perform last year’s Qadha fast before the beginning of this year’s Ramadhan or can I do it later?
Question: What is the Islamic ruling on swallowing one’s own phlegm?
Question: What is the ruling on chewing gum in the Month of Ramadhan?
Question: Some people have asthma and need to use puffers when fasting. What is the ruling on that?
Question: I am a married woman, and my husband is of another denomination, he requests that I break my fast and have Iftar in accordance to his Maghreb (sunset), which is usually 15 minutes before our Maghreb prayer, can I break my fast with him?
Question: What is the Islamic law about someone who breaks his fast thinking it is not obligatory on him to fast?
- Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory