Can we brush our teeth during a fast. If so, how?

Question & Answer

Question: I wanted to know if we can brush our teeth during a fast. If so, how?

Answer : Washing the teeth with brush and toothpaste does not invalidate the fast as long as the person does not swallow the saliva that has mixed with the toothpaste. However, the lingering flavor or taste of the paste that mixes with the saliva does not affect the fasting.