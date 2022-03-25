March 25, 2022 | 6:29 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Russian air strike on Mariupol theatre killed about 300 people

0
Russian air strike

SHAFAQNA-About 300 people may have been killed in the bombing of a theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Local officials citing witness accounts said up to 300 people are feared dead after a drama theatre where hundreds of people had been sheltering was struck by a powerful Russian air strike on March 16.
“From witnesses comes information that about 300 people died in the Mariupol Drama Theatre as a result of the bombing by a Russian plane,” Mariupol city council said in a statement on Friday.

Source : abc

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

POPE FRANCIS: THOSE WHO WAGE WAR FORGET HUMANITY

UKRAINE WAR: UN’S AID CHIEF URGES SAFE PASSAGE FOR CIVILIANS

PUTIN: SANCTIONS WILL REBOUND ON WEST

WAR IN UKRAINE AT TURNING POINT

CONVOY OF CIVILIAN CARS LEAVES MARIUPOL

Related posts

Almost a quarter of Ukraine’s population displaced after one month of war

asadian

Bread prices in Yemen increased by 35% since Ukraine war

asadian

EU keeps doors open for Ukrainians

asadian

Brussels: Western leaders meet to take more action against Russia

asadian

Expert: World system moves towards “multipolarity”

asadian

UN: At least 977 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of war

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.