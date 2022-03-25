Russian air strike on Mariupol theatre killed about 300 people

SHAFAQNA-About 300 people may have been killed in the bombing of a theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Local officials citing witness accounts said up to 300 people are feared dead after a drama theatre where hundreds of people had been sheltering was struck by a powerful Russian air strike on March 16.

“From witnesses comes information that about 300 people died in the Mariupol Drama Theatre as a result of the bombing by a Russian plane,” Mariupol city council said in a statement on Friday.

Source : abc