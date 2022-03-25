Ramadan fasting not so fast for all cities in Turkey

SHAFAQNA-Turkey will mark the beginning of Ramadan, an Islamic month of fasting, next week. Time zone differences, however, can make fasting more difficult for some.

According to the Islamic calendar, this year’s earliest imsak, in the early hours of April 2, will correspond with 4:14 a.m. local time in Iğdır, Turkey’s easternmost province, while the western province of Izmir will be the last to mark imsak, at 5:25 a.m. Iğdır and the southeastern province of Hakkari will have the distinction of having the earliest iftar, at 6:35 p.m., while the western province of Çanakkale and Edirne in the northwest will be the last to mark iftar, at 7:46 p.m.

The faithful in the northwestern province of Kırklareli and northern province of Sinop will observe the longest fast time throughout Ramadan, with 14 hours and 27 minutes, while the southern province of Hatay will have the shortest fasting time, at 14 hours and 12 minutes, on the first day of Ramadan. This period gradually increases throughout the month and on the last day of Ramadan, the longest fasting time will be in Sinop, at 15 hours and 56 minutes, while Muslims in Hatay will fast only 15 hours and 22 minutes.

