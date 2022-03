SHAFAQNA-School timings across private schools in Dubai will be reduced during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has directed schools not to hold classes for longer than five hours during Ramadan.

Mohammed Darwish, CEO of Permits and Compliance at KHDA, said classes should also end by noon on Fridays. “These timings have been developed in close consultation with families and schools,” he said.

Source: khaleejtimes