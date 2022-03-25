UAE Representative to UN: Syria’s stability is one of main factors in securing Arab world

SHAFAQNA- The UAE representative to the United Nations said in a speech that the stability of Syria is one of the main factors in ensuring the security of the Arab world.

The UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Lana Nasibeh, spoke about stability in Syria as her country’s efforts to normalize Abu Dhabi’s relations with Damascus.

According to the report, the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations stated: “The stability of Syria is one of the main factors in ensuring the security of the Arab world. There is no doubt about this.”

The remarks come after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad recently paid a historic visit to the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. During his visit to the UAE, Bashar al-Assad met with Dubai Governor Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed Bashar al-Assad and his accompanying delegation to the UAE for fraternal relations between the two countries and expressed hope for the establishment of security and peace throughout Syria.

Bashar al-Assad’s historic visit to the UAE and the Syrian authorities’ welcoming the Syrian president, more than anything else is a sign of the Arab sheikhdoms acknowledging the failure of their policies in Syria over the past 11 years.

Source: Shafaqna Persian