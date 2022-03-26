March 26, 2022 | 1:11 PM

International Shia News Agency

USA: Minneapolis passes resolution recognizing Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- Minneapolis City Council has passed a resolution on recognizing the holy Month of Ramadhan and supporting the Public Playing of Adhan.

Minneapolis Ward 6 council member Jamal Osman presented the resolution, which also informs Mosque leadership that they are authorised to play the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, in their neighbourhoods during daytime hours.

“This is a wonderful honour—the first recognition of Ramadhan by the city—and acknowledging that the call to prayer can be broadcasted in Minneapolis,” Jamal said in the meeting.

The ordinance allows the playing of the adhan year-round, which is practiced in just three other U.S. cities: Paterson, New Jersey; Hamtramck and Dearborn, Michigan. Estimates place the population of Muslims in Minnesota at nearly 200,000.

Source: Daily Trust

