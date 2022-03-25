Al-Kazemi, Abdullah II, Al-Sisi & bin Zayed meet in Aqaba, Jordan+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The leaders of Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and the UAE met in a quadripartite meeting with a Saudi minister to discuss strengthening Arab joint work in various fields.

The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi issued a statement this evening (Friday) announcing that he had an official visit to Jordan at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, King of Jordan.

According to the statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister and the King of Jordan in their bilateral meeting, while examining the relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields, they also addressed the developments of the global economic crisis and ways to deal with its consequences and also the challenges of food security through high coordination among the countries of the region in order to realize the interests of its nations.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office also announced about a meeting at the port of Aqaba in southwestern Jordan between Al-Kazemi, Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces in the presence of Minister Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz, the adviser in the Saudi cabinet.

In this meeting, strengthening the joint Arab work in various fields, especially to reduce the consequences of the economic crisis in the food and energy security sectors, as well as high coordination, expanding economic cooperation and increasing trade in order to achieve the interests of brotherly nations in prosperity and development, were examined.

The leaders of Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and the UAE, in their meeting with the Saudi minister, also addressed the international and regional crises and strengthened efforts to find a solution for them with the aim of ensuring security and stability in the region.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Information Office announced shortly afterwards that he had returned to his country at the end of his official visit to Jordan.

Source: INA News Agency