Effects of Ukraine war on developments in Middle East- Interview

Mosayeb Naimi in an interview with Shafaqna Future in response to the question that given the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the cooperation of countries in the Middle East region with some of the world’s superpowers, including Russia, what will be the impact of this war on regional events, said: “Certainly every war has its effects on the region, especially the war in Ukraine, which has wider dimensions. In one sense it is Russia, and in general it is the East-West conflict.”

Ukraine war will not end soon

He continued: “First of all, the war in Ukraine will not end soon. Although this war is not universal, the West has used all its tools against Russia. This war has no ceasefire. First, Russia says that Ukraine should be completely separated from the West and should be with Russia and in the Russian Union. The West’s view is that if Russia succeeds in this war, then Poland, Hungary, Romania and the countries that were part of the Eastern territory may be coveted by Russia. From our point of view, war is condemned. All human beings don’t like war. All the wars in the world were different from two points of view and it is not possible to combine the two views. However, both sides have evaluated and measured the potential of the other side and the pressure it can put.

In the case of the Middle East, there has been tension in the region for more than 70 years, and nothing may happen, but it may be a lesson for expansionists.”

The Arab countries are changing their paths and separating from the West

He added: “The Israeli regime today is not ideologically what it was before the Ukraine war, because it believed that when the countries of the region get involved in the war, it can slowly implement the rule intended by the West and Western theory, but today a new equation has been seen which will certainly have a far-reaching and profound impact on developments in the Middle East. In the case of the Arab countries, which were completely under the control of the United States, it can be seen that they are changing their paths and separating from the West and trying to find a way to the East. The equation between the Arab countries and Russia is still valid today. On the one hand, there is a war going on and China’s rival is amused, and such complicated equations are exist, and on the other hand, there is a wide-ranging conflict within the Western complex and when the United States orders a boycott of Russian oil and gas, Europe opposes it because it needs Russian energy.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian