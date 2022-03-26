EU’s Mora to visit Iran

The European representative plans to hold talks with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on finalizing the talks in Vienna, Austira, to lift anti-Iran sanctions and revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Representatives from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) held eight rounds of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a bid to pave the way for return of all sides to their commitments under the nuclear deal.

Mora also tweeted: “Working on closing the remaining gaps in the #ViennaTalks on the #JCPOA.”

The European official also urged all sides involved in the Vienna talks to take the opportunity to reach an agreement and prevent from deadlock in the negotiations, writing: “We must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake.”

The eighth round of the Vienna talks was halted, when High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called for a pause on March 11, and negotiators returned to their capitals for more consultations.

Most countries participating in the Vienna talks are willing to conclude the negotiations as soon as possible, but a final deal requires political decisions by the United States on some outstanding issues.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that there were four redlines, adding that two topics were resolved in last three weeks, and two other subjects, including economic assurances, should still be discussed.

If the American side accepts the two remaining demands, Iran would be ready to take part in conclusion phase and finalize the Vienna talks, the Iranian top diplomat noted.