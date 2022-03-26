Iran reserves rights to exploit Arash gas field : FM Spox

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to exploit the Arash / Al- Durra joint gas field, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that.

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks reacting to to new agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Arash (Durra) joint gas field.

Arash gas field is a joint field between Iran and Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and parts of it are located within Iran-Kuwait waters, he said.

According to international regulations and procedures, any action in the exploitation and development of this field must be done in coordination and cooperation of all three countries, he added.

Therefore, the recent action taken by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in the form of a cooperation document is contrary to the current procedures and previous negotiations, is illegal, has no effect on the legal status of the field and is not approved by Iran, he stated.

Iran is ready to negotiate with neighboring countries, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on how to exploit the joint field, and at the same time, within the framework of the results of the previous talks with Kuwait, regarding the delimitation of the continental shelf, it will continue bilateral talks with Kuwait, as well as trilateral talks between the three countries on determining three points.

Source :IRNA