EU’s top diplomat: Nuclear agreement with Iran very close

SHAFAQNA- Iran and world powers were very close to agreement on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal , The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

Iran nuclear talks had been close to an agreement until Russia made last minute demands of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine should not affect its trade with Iran.

Borrell made the comments when addressing the Doha Forum international conference on Saturday (26 Mar 2022). Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator for the nuclear talks said on Friday he will travel to Tehran on Saturday to meet Iran’s chief negotiator.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said this week that a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term if the United States is pragmatic.

Source: reuters