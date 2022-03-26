Organization of Islamic Cooperation appoints special envoy for Africa

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has appointed Nassirou Bako Arifari, as special envoy for Africa.
A former Foreign Minister for Benin, West Africa, Arifari has also taught at various universities, the 57-nation Muslim bloc said in a statement Thursday.
“This decision is driven by the Council’s belief in the importance of the African continent and its issues – the more so as a large number of OIC member states are from the African continent,” the statement said.
Source: Middle East Monitor