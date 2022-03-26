Ramadan 2022 in Saudi Arabia: School hours announced

SHAFAQNA-The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia shared the new timings for educational institutes and Eid holiday dates

The Ministry of Education has just announced the updated school hours for Ramadan 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

Private and public schools will remain open during Ramadan 2022 and will begin between 9am and 10am, depending on each school, “according to the flexible system”. Each lesson will last a total of 35 minutes.

For universities and high schools, the classes will begin at 9pm, and all classes will end “according to the academic schedule for each grade stage”. Eid Al-Fitr holidays for schools will begin Monday April 25 and end on Thursday May 5, according to the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education also lifted COVID-19 restrictions like social distancing in schools. This comes after Saudi Arabia removed most of its general COVID restrictions, with major changes to mask mandates, social distancing in public places, PCR testing and more.

Source: timeoutriyadh