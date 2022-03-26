March 27, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Hujjatoeslam Safi: Iraq would have been a mine of skulls if it were not for Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad

SHAFAQNA- Hujjatoeslam Safi said in a speech yesterday: “If it were not for the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad and those who followed it, Iraq would have become a mine of skulls.”

Hujjatoeslam Safi, who spoke at the commemoration ceremony of the wounded of the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad in Astan Quds Hussaini, said: “If it were not for those who supported the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad, Iraq would certainly have become a minefield of skulls, and the reality would have changed and a new perspective would have been created.”

He added: “What Najaf did was a great job that was not given enough attention. The efforts of the wounded and the martyrs who followed this holy fatwa proved that Iraq has a living people who will overcome all the difficulties.”

Safi continued his speech by calling on everyone to be fully vigilant and cautious.

