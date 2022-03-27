Ramadan 2022: Which countries have longest and shortest fasting hours?

SHAFAQNA- The holy month of Ramadan, which Muslims all around the world look forward to every year, is approaching.

Fasting hours in the holy month of Ramadan vary from country to country depending on the geographic latitude and longitude of each country and its angular position relative to the place of Equator. Also, the number of fasting hours in the same countries varies from the beginning to the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan time this year

The Holy month of Ramadan 1443 AH coincides with April 2022.

The shortest fasting hours in Arab countries

The Union of the Comoros will have the lowest number of fasting hours in the Arab world during the holy month of Ramadan this year, and Muslims fasting only thirteen hours a day.

The longest hours of fasting during Ramadan in Arab countries

On the other hand, the Maghreb and Iraq will witness the longest hours of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, which is about fifteen and a half hours.

Number of fasting hours in Ramadan 2022 in Arab countries

But in the case of other Arab countries, the average fasting hours will be about fifteen hours a day.

The longest hours of fasting in Islamic countries

The number of fasting hours also varies in Islamic countries, the longest being in Afghanistan at about seventeen hours a day.

The shortest fasting hours in the countries of the world

The number of fasting hours in Singapore, where many Muslims live, will be about thirteen and a half hours.

Number of fasting hours in Muslim countries with a Muslim majority

The following is the number of fasting hours per day in a number of countries in the holy month of Ramadan 2022, which is arranged from shortest to longest:

Malaysia: About 12 hours.

Singapore: About 13 hours and 30 minutes.

Senegal: About 14 hours.

Turkey: About 14 hours and 30 minutes.

India: About 15 hours.

Pakistan: About 16 hours

Iran: About 16 hours.

Afghanistan: About 17 hours.

The shortest fasting hours in the world in Ramadan 2022

Muslims in the following countries will have the fewest fasting hours in the world:

New Zealand: 11 hours and 20 minutes.

Chile: 11 hours and 30 minutes.

Australia: 11 hours and 47 minutes.

Uruguay: 11 hours and 48 minutes.

South Africa: 11 hours and 52 minutes.

Argentina: 11-12 p.m.

Paraguay: 11-12 p.m.

The longest fasting hours in the world in Ramadan 2022

Muslims living in the following countries will have the longest fasting hours in the world, respectively, so that their fasting hours reach more than eighteen hours a day:

Iceland: 19 hours and 59 minutes.

Greenland: 19 hours and 57 minutes.

Finland: 19 hours and 9 minutes.

Sweden: 18 hours and 58 minutes.

Number of fasting hours in Ramadan 2022 in a number of countries from the shortest to the longest hours

Muslims in the rest of the world will fast at different times during the month of Ramadan this year, which from the shortest to the longest hours are:

New Zealand: 11 hours and 30 minutes.

South Africa: 11 hours and 30 minutes.

Australia: 11 hours and 59 minutes.

Argentina: 12 hours.

Thailand: 14 hours.

Hong Kong: 15 hours.

Japan: 16 hours.

Canada: 16 hours.

China: 16 hours and 30 minutes.

USA: 16 hours and 30 minutes, which varies depending on the geographical location of each state.

England: 17 hours.

Norway: 17 hours.

Denmark: 17 hours.

Scotland: 18 hours.

Switzerland: 18 hours.

Poland: 18 hours and 30 minutes.

Norway: 20 hours.

Finland: 20 hours.

Greenland: 20 hours.

Russia: 20 hours.

Source: Arabi21