Iraqi parliament adjourned until Wednesday to elect a president

SHAFAQNA- The speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, announced that the presidential election will take place next Wednesday.

Al-Halbousi announced that the parliamentary session was postponed to Monday and the special session for the presidential election to Wednesday, after the parliament failed to meet the quorum for the presidential election in today’s session.

Today’s session of the Iraqi parliament was attended by 202 deputies, while according to the constitution, two-thirds of the deputies, ie 220 deputies, must be present in the parliament to elect a president.

Source: Al- Forat News Agency

