Mikati after meeting with Emir of Qatar: All Arab countries resume normal relations with Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Doha conference to discuss relations between the two countries and relations between Beirut and the GCC countries.

“Lebanon always needs the help of Arab countries, Qatar is by Lebanon’s side, and with God’s permission, all Arab countries, and especially the GCC countries, are resuming their normal relations with Beirut,” Mikati told a news conference after his meetings.

The Lebanese Prime Minister said: “Lebanon has to always have excellent relations with the Arab countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council. Beirut is one of the founders of the Arab League and believes in the relations between the Arabs.”

He continued: “What happened in the previous stage was a summer cloud that passed and, God willing, the problem will be solved with my trips to Arab countries, and diplomatic relations between Lebanon and the countries of the Persian Gulf will return to normal. We need these relations, especially with Saudi Arabia.”

Source: Arabic RT