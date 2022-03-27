Resolving remaining issues in nuclear talks is in need of US decision : Iranian FM

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister, referred to Iran’s nuclear talks in Vienna and the progress achieved so far in those negotiations, and reiterated that resolving the remaining couple of issues is in need of the United States decision, which is being pursued by the EU representative.

Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Belgian counterpart Sophie Wilmès in a phone talk on Saturday evening exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, strengthening economic ties and business transactions, close bilateral cooperation, and miscellaneous other issues.