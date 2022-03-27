March 27, 2022 | 8:21 AM

International Shia News Agency

Ukraine war: Russian missiles hit fuel tank in Lviv

Russian missiles hit fuel tank in Lviv

SHAFAQNA-At least five people were injured in explosions due to Russian missile attacks hitting a fuel tank near the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram that three large explosions took place as a result of two guided missile attacks on a fuel depot near Lviv, a city 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the border with Poland.

Kozytskyi added that no apartment building in the city was hit in the Russian air attacks.

Another rocket attack

Russia launched another rocket attack on Lviv, said the city’s Mayor Andriy Sadovyi later Saturday.

He said on Telegram that a Russian missile attack at 6.55 p.m. local time (2055GMT) produced three more powerful explosions.

