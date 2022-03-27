Israeli minister promotes citizenship-revoking bill for Arabs in Israel

SHAFAQNA-Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is to promote a bill that would revoke the citizenship of Arabs in Israel involved in resistance acts.

Referring to the resistance against the Israeli occupation, Shaked said that Arabs in Israel (Palestinians) who carry out “terrorist acts” would be revoked of their Israeli citizenship.

Shaked stated that promoting this bill comes in response to the stabbing incident in Negev on Tuesday. However, she affirmed that she had planned to advance this bill since becoming interior minister.

Israel Hayom said that the bill Shaked is promoting is based on a bill once put forth by MKs Avi Dichter and Orit Strock.

