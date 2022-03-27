Iran’s top nuclear negotiator to hold talks with EU’s Mora in Tehran

The meeting focused on the exchange of opinions about the latest situation of the talks on removal of the sanctions.

The two also negotiated about the remaining issues.

Ali Bagheri Kani, for his part, reiterated Islamic Republic of Iran’s serious determination to finalize agreement in Vienna.

He also stressed that agreement will be reached if the American side sees the realities.

Mora, too, presented a report on his latest consultations with other sides.

Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and the visiting European Union official will continue discussion and contacts in the future days.

Few days ago, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had underlined that a good and sustainable agreement having the support of all sides will be finalized in Vienna when Washington starts to be realistic.

Source : IRNA