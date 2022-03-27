Ukraine War: Pope appeals for an end to barbaric act of war

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis once again appealed for an end of Ukraine War.

The Pope Francis launched another powerful appeal for an end to the “barbaric and sacrilegious” act of war, warning that “war does not devastate only the present, but the future of a society as well.” Pointing to statistics that show half of all Ukrainian children are now displaced, the Pope said this is what it means to destroy the future, “causing dramatic trauma in the lives of the smallest and most innocent among us.”