March 27, 2022 | 7:02 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Ukraine War: Pope appeals for an end to barbaric act of war

0
War in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis once again appealed for an end of Ukraine War.

Pope Francis once again renews his call “to abolish war, to erase it from human history before it erases man from history.” Like every war, the “cruel and senseless” war in Ukraine, now into its second month, represents a defeat for all humanity, Pope Francis said at his weekly Angelus address.

The Pope Francis launched another powerful appeal for an end to the “barbaric and sacrilegious” act of war, warning that “war does not devastate only the present, but the future of a society as well.” Pointing to statistics that show half of all Ukrainian children are now displaced, the Pope said this is what it means to destroy the future, “causing dramatic trauma in the lives of the smallest and most innocent among us.”

The Pope Francis insisted, “War should not be something that is inevitable. We should not accustom ourselves to war.” Instead, he said, “we need to convert today’s disdain into a commitment for tomorrow.” He called on all political leaders to commit to putting an end to war.

Source: Vatican News

Related posts

Russia wants to split Ukraine

asadian

Ukraine War: Russian missiles hit fuel tank in Lviv

asadian

Interview: Effects of war in Ukraine on Middle East development

asadian

Thousands of civilians evacuated from 2 Ukrainian cities

asadian

Ukraine: Russian air strike on Mariupol theatre killed about 300 people according to local officials

asadian

Almost a quarter of Ukraine’s population displaced after one month of war

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.