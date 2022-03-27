March 27, 2022 | 4:50 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Ramadan 2022 in Kuwait: Iftar banquets not allowed in mosques

0
Ramadan 2022 in Kuwait

SHAFAQNA-Kuwait said iftar banquets will not be allowed in mosques across the country in Ramadan 2022.

The decision has been made to curb the spread of COVID-19, as the country prepares for Ramadan.

The ban was emphasized in a circular authorized by the country’s Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments) and Islamic Affairs which allows the distribution of pre-cooked meals outside mosques when daily fasting ends, Al Jarida reported.

Ramadan tents have also been banned inside mosque precincts, the ministry added.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, charity and community.

Source: IQNA

Related posts

Thousands of Palestinians prepare Al-Aqsa mosque for Ramadan 2022

asadian

School hours announced Ramadhan 2022 in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Ramadhan fasting time zones in Turkey

asadian

Mass Iftar back to Grand Mosque after 2-year

asadian

Palestine: Free Ramadhan Quranic app released

asadian

Singapore: Ramadhan bazaars set to return after two years

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.