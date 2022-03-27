Ramadan 2022 in Kuwait: Iftar banquets not allowed in mosques

SHAFAQNA-Kuwait said iftar banquets will not be allowed in mosques across the country in Ramadan 2022.

The decision has been made to curb the spread of COVID-19, as the country prepares for Ramadan.

The ban was emphasized in a circular authorized by the country’s Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments) and Islamic Affairs which allows the distribution of pre-cooked meals outside mosques when daily fasting ends, Al Jarida reported.

Ramadan tents have also been banned inside mosque precincts, the ministry added.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, charity and community.

Source: IQNA