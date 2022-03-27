Thousands of Palestinians prepare Al-Aqsa mosque for Ramadan 2022

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Palestinians prepared Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem al-Quds for Ramadan 2022.

The cleaning activities are part of efforts to prepare the mosque for the holy month of Ramadan, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Islamic Movement in Occupied Lands and the Association for Protecting Al-Aqsa Awqaf (endowments) and Sanctities organized the activities.

More than 10,000 Palestinian men, women and children from towns participated in the activities.

As well as cleaning the courtyards and other parts of the mosque, the activities included restoration of parts of buildings in the neighborhoods in the Old City.

Palestinians are enthusiastically waiting for the holy month to attend prayers and special rituals at the mosque.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, charity and community. It will fall in April this year.

Source: IQNA