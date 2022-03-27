Russia wants to split Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-Ukraine’s military intelligence head says Russia is trying to split the country in two to create a Moscow-controlled region.

The leader of Ukraine’s separatist Luhansk region says a vote might be held in the territory to become part of Russia.

A Ukrainian negotiator says new conflict talks will kick off in Turkey on Monday.

US President Joe Biden says Russia’s war in Ukraine has been a “strategic failure” for Moscow and that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.

Russian forces capture Ukraine’s Slavutych, where workers from the Chernobyl nuclear plant live, and three people have been killed, the mayor said.

